Outrage over hair-raising homecoming photo
A Galena Park teenager with purple hair was recently crowned North Shore Senior High School's homecoming queen. However, when the news was posted on the school district's website, Ebony Smith's hair was edited to look brown. Bright hair colors are conside
KHOU 2:29 AM. PDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Some wind expected to return WednesdayOct 17, 2017, 7:37 p.m.
-
Man who killed Coeur d'Alene police sergeant will be…Oct 17, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
-
Court documents reveal new details about the killing…Oct 17, 2017, 2:05 p.m.