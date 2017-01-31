Oprah Winfrey joins ‘60 Minutes' as special contributor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 02: Oprah Winfrey on stage during her An Evening With Oprah tour on December 2, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images, KENS)

CBS News announced Tuesday that esteemed broadcaster, producer, actress and philanthropist, Oprah Winfrey will become a special contributor to ‘60 Minutes.’

According to a news release, Winfrey will make her debut on the Sunday night broadcast this coming fall.

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” said Jeff Fager, the news magazine’s executive producer. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for ‘60 Minutes.’ I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

“I’ve been a big admirer of ‘60 Minutes’ since my days as a young reporter,” Winfrey said in a CBS press release. “I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Winfrey has been a household name for decades. For 25 years, she hosted her own award-winning talk show ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in history.

In 2011, in partnership with Discovery Communications, Winfrey founded OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and serves as its chairman and CEO. Winfrey also founded O, The Oprah Magazine, debuted her first cookbook memoir, Food, Health and Happiness, which reached #1 on the New York Times Bestsellers List. She joined the Weight Watchers board of directors in 2015.

In 2013, Winfrey was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

