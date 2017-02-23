Open Doors Family Center keeps homeless families together

Open Doors Family Center

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Open Doors Family Center, the first homeless center for families in Spokane, has its official ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

School data shows more than 3,500 children in Spokane County alone have no place to call home. Many homeless shelters separate men, women and children and often, they are not open to the homeless during daylight hours.

Open Doors Family Center is special in that it allows families to stay together during the day. While the official ribbon cutting ceremony takes place Thursday, the center has been serving as many as 40 people a day since December.

Families that visit Open Doors say that it feels like a home with a living room, play room, kitchen and more. That is especially important, since it helps the many kids that seek shelter feel safe and comfortable.

“It's not like a clinical setting, you're not walking into a doctor's office. This is like a home, and our guests are treated that way and they treat each other that way and that's what we look for. It's nice to have support from other families, and help support them as they are helping with us,” said Open Doors’ director Joe Ader.

Open Doors also has a fully functioning kitchen and families are encouraged to make their own meals throughout the day.

