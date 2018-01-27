Photo from Spokane Police Department (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police have released more information about an auto-pedestrian crash that left one woman dead and a man critically injured at North Division Street and Cozza Drive Friday night.

According to the release, officers responded to the crash scene in the 7600 block of North Division Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Photo from Spokane Police Department (Photo: KREM)

Officials said witnesses’ preliminary information indicates the male pedestrian was struck by a southbound vehicle while jaywalking. The latest information shows he is in critical condition.

Witnesses said the female pedestrian who died at the scene was trying to help the man when both were stuck by a second southbound vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was apparently unaware of what had happened, witnesses said.

Several people who drove by the scene on Friday stopped to help, including former EMT John Valle. He said he and a woman also trained in first aid tried to help the female victim, but she could not be revived.

“I wanted that person to live but I knew they weren’t because I couldn’t get a pulse,” Valle said.

PREVIOUS: Former EMT tries to save person killed in crash on N. Division

Police have not released information about the victims.

Officials said both drivers are cooperating with investigators. No arrests or citations have been made.

According to the release, investigators anticipate it will take several weeks to months to gather all evidence in the case.

Investigators also said that the preliminary information provided could change as the investigation continues.

© 2018 KREM-TV