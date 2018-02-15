On-demand mechanic service launches in Spokane

Seattle startup Wrench delivers mechanics to the car that needs to be repaired (Photo: Anne)

In a world where you can order just about anything at the tap of a button, now you can order a mechanic to come to wherever your car is.

“Quite frankly, we started the company out of pure customer service frustration,” explained Ed Petersen, the CEO of Wrench. “How were we going to solve this problem that we all have? You’ll never meet anyone that likes dealing with their car.”

Wrench allows users to order a mechanic to come to you. They run a website, mobile site and app.

Petersen said their Seattle-based company launched their push into Spokane and the Inland Northwest this year, and so far, they said it seems like it is a service in high demand.

“It’s a neat market for us, it’s a mid-market for us and we’ve learned a lot there and it’s been well received,” he said.

All of their mechanics have passed a full background check and work for their company, not as contractors.

“In general they all have ASE certifications…plus some have specific dealer certifications,” he said.

Petersen said if the mechanics do not need to order parts, they can be there the same day. If they have to place an order, it will take a few days.

“The difference between an Uber driver and a mechanic…You know, most people can drive a car. But mechanics are not commodity, they go to school for it. We hire them, they’re part of the company, part of the Wrench family” he explained. “We do that because we want the best person on the job.”

The prices vary a bit between markets, so the cost might be lower in Spokane than Seattle or Portland.

