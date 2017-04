Cattle guard washed out in Omak (Photo: KREM)

OMAK, Wash. -- A washed out cattle guard has closed a road in Okanogan County Thursday.

Officials said Omak Mountain Road is closed about six miles from State Route 155.

Okanogan County Public Works officials said they are trying to get equipment to the location for repairs. Officials said they are having to deal with several soft spots in the road to get there.

