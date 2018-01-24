KREM
Omak police investigate after a man was found in car with gunshot wound

Staff , KREM 11:04 AM. PST January 24, 2018

OMAK, Wash.—The Omak Police Department is investigating after a man was found alone in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

Omak police officials said law enforcement was dispatched to a disturbance and abounded vehicle in the roadway just before 11:00 p.m. January 21.

Omak police reported when officers arrived at the scene they found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. 

Authorities said the man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. 
 

