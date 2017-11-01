4 Omak HS students recieved medical attention after eating candy handed out by classmate

OMAK, Wash.—Police are investigating after four Omak High School students were taken to the hospital after eating candy handed out by a classmate.

School district officials said the student who handed the tainted candy out had been identified and contacted by law enforcement.

Representatives with the Omak School District said two students were transported to the hospital in an ambulance and two were taken by their parents.

Officials with the Omak Police Department said so far the candy was testing negative for most narcotics.

Law enforcement said they believed this was an isolated incident.

