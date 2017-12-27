Okanogan Co. Sheriff's Office investigating murder

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash.—The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating a murder after a man died from a gunshot wound December 20.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office officials said Daniel Allard’s wife, Sharon Allard was transported to the Okanogan County Jail for Attempted Murder in the first degree.

Reports from OCSO said Daniel was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, but later died from the wound.

Detectives with OCSO said they believed the Sharon shot Daniel after an argument took place in their home. Law enforcement said during the agreement Daniel had gone downstairs before being called back upstairs by Sharon to check the T.V. Reports said that was when Sharon shot him.

Reports said Sharon was being held on a $75,000 bail.



