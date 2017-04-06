Level 3 sex offender moves to Oroville

Robert Allen Pierce, 66. (Photo: Okagnogan County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

OROVILLE, Wash. – A level 3 registered sex offender recently moved to Oroville and complied with Washington State law that requires he notify the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office.

Ronald Allen Pierce, 66, plead guilty in Thurston County to charges of rape of a child in the second and third degree in 1992. When Pierce was between the ages of 40 and 42, he sexually assaulted a close friend’s two daughters who were 12 and 15 years old. Pierce was at the victims’ home while the victims’ mother was out.

Two months after pleading guilty, Pierced was sentenced to 78 months on the second-degree rape charge and 30 months on the third-degree rape charge.

While in prison, Pierce was assessed at the Twin Rivers Treatment Center. It was determined that Pierce was a high priority for sex offender treatment, which he refused. An evaluation indicated that Pierce is attracted to young girls and may be seen as predatory.

Pierce has self-disclosed other incidents of sexual abuse of juveniles ranging from age 6 to 17.

According to documents, Pierce’s probation ended on October 10, 2004. Pierce is not wanted by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

