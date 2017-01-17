KREM
Officers fall into sinkhole in S. Idaho

KTVB , KTVB 9:49 AM. PST January 17, 2017

NAMPA -- Two officers with the Nampa Police Department escaped injury overnight after they fell into a water-filled sinkhole.

Police say the officers were responding to a water complaint near downtown Nampa when they discovered the sinkhole in an alley. The city has closed the area until repairs can be made.

The sinkhole was between two and four feet deep, and had been caused by a broken water main underground, police say. Luckily, both officers are OK, according to the department.

"On an unrelated note, it is still too cold for swimming!" Nampa Police posted on its Facebook page.

