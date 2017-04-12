Suicidal dad kills 2 daughters, dies in gunfight with police

A suicidal father killed his daughters, age 8 and 11, then died in an exchange of gunfire with officers at 162nd and Glisan, according to Gresham police. (KGW) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

Watch live Sky 8 over the scene

GRESHAM, Ore. -- A suicidal father killed his daughters age 8 and 11, then died in an exchange of gunfire with police early Wednesday morning, according to Gresham police.

The incident began as a domestic violece call at an unspecified location in Portland. A mother called, concerned that her suicidal husband was missing and so were the two girls.

About 80 minutes later, police located the father'S SUV in a parking lot near 162nd Avenue and Glisan Street. The man, age 42, engaged police, and gunfire broke out. The man died.

Police then broke into the SUV and found the bodies of the two girls. A fire had also damaged the SUV.

No officers were hurt in the shooting. One officer was injured trying to break into the SUV.

"It's a horrible and horrific situation for all involved," said Gresham police Sgt. John Rasmussen.

We will update this breaking news story.

Not sure yet how the other people died, we will get update soon @GreshamPD and @PortlandPolice on scene #kgwnews pic.twitter.com/0kxuK1Wn05 — Rachael Rafanelli (@RachaelKGW) April 12, 2017

© 2017 KGW-TV