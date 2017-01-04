NWCN airs final newscast January 2017

We would like to share with you that NWCN will have its final telecast on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. We came into existence in the mid-90s and it has been our privilege to serve you with news of regional importance.

Now, our award winning partners across the Northwest and listed below will ensure that same service continues.

Thank you for your steadfast support over the years and be sure to stay tuned to NWCN for the next couple of months as we send NWCN off in a style benefiting you and the entire Northwest region.

Seattle - KING 5/NBC and KONG TV, king5.com

Portland - KGW 8/NBC, kgw.com

Spokane - KREM 2/CBS and KSKN TV, krem.com

Boise - KTVB 7/NBC, ktvb.com

All are also available on nearly every social media platform and consumer device. Find them on Facebook, Twitter and in the App and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2016 KING