Northwestern Montana school districts close due to threats

Flathead High School (Credit; MTN News)

KALISPELL, Mont. - More than two dozen public and private schools in a northwestern Montana county canceled classes on Thursday after the school districts received threats via text message.



Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Mark Flatau sent parents a message saying the Columbia Falls school district received threats Wednesday specifically targeting schools in their district. He says other schools in Flathead County were included in or received additional threats.



County Superintendent of Schools Jack Eggensperger did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but said they are being investigated by law enforcement.



The closures include schools in Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Evergreen, Kalispell and Whitefish, along with private schools and Flathead Valley Community College.



The threats began hours after a high school student in a town southeast of Spokane, Washington, shot and killed a fellow student and injured three others.

KPAX reports the Whitefish Police Department released the following statement on Thursday morning.

"We cannot release any information at this time but there is an active joint investigation being conducted between all the law enforcement agencies in the county."

Whitefish Schools Superintendent Dr. Heather Davis Schmidt says that parents can contact the Whitefish School District office at (406) 862-8640 with any questions.

Flathead Valley Community College has also called off Thursday classes.

The following schools are listed as closed, according to the Flathead County website:

BIGFORK ELEMENTARY

BIGFORK HIGH SCHOOL

CAYUSE PRAIRIE

COLUMBIA FALLS ELEMENTARY

COLUMBIA FALLS HIGH SCHOOL

CRESTON

DEER PARK

EVERGREEN

FAIR-MONT-EGAN

FLATHEAD HIGH SCHOOL

GLACIER HIGH SCHOOL

HELENA FLATS

KALISPELL ELEMENTARY

KALISPELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

KILA

MARION

OLNEY-BISSELL

PLEASANT VALLEY

SMITH VALLEY

SOMERS/LAKESIDE

SWAN RIVER

WEST GLACIER

WEST VALLEY

WHITEFISH ELEMENTARY

WHITEFISH HIGH SCHOOL

Non-public schools

KALISPELL MONTESSORI

ST. MATTHEW'S

STILLWATER CHRISTIAN

TRINITY LUTHERAN

WHITEFISH CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

WOODLAND MONTESSORI

