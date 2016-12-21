WSU student seriously injured hiking in 2014 dies before birthday

Brian Gurney (Photo: KREM)

BURLINGTON, Wash. – A former Washington State University student who was seriously injured while hiking back in 2014 died Wednesday.

According to a Seattle Times report, Brian Gurney was hiking at Pilchuck Falls when he lost his footing and fell 100 feet. His uncle told the paper at the time he had suffered serious head injuries and required surgery. He was preparing to go back to WSU for his sophomore year.

In a Facebook post, his family said he died peacefully three days before his 22nd birthday.

