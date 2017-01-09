WSU student dies in crash near Cle Elum

(Photo: WSP)

It was a scary weekend of weather for drivers in Eastern Washington for many people who left the west side and braved the conditions over the Snoqualmie Pass. There were more than a 100 accidents in North Central Washington between midnight Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

One of the crashes involved students returning to class at Washington State University. The Daily Evergreen in Pullman reports that a WSU sophomore was killed in a car crash while driving back to Pullman over the weekend.

The Daily Evergreen is reporting that the student was one of five passengers in a vehicle that collided with two others near Cle Elum. There were four other people injured in the collision.

The student killed in the crash is from Bainbridge Island, according to a report by Washington State Patrol.

Things got so bad in Eastern Washington that at one point troopers were advising people across the region to stay home.

Trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted on Sunday: “WSP Communications advises troopers are responding to crashes on every highway in district. Too busy to list them all. #stayhome.”

If you are planning to travel over Snoqualmie Pass on Monday traction tires are advised. You will experience snowy and wet conditions on both sides of the pass.

