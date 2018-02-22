WSP issues almost 900 distracted driving tickets in January

File photo From Getty ThinkStock

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol officials said they issued at total of 878 tickets for distracted driving in the month of January.

That is out of 1677 E-DUI stops for the month.

RELATED: Over 6,000 drivers cited in first 6 months of distracted driving law

The new distracted driving law went into effect on July 23 of last year. The grace period for the new law ended at the beginning of January, and law enforcement began ticketing drivers who were caught texting, talking on the phone, or holding hand-held electronic devices at the wheel.

A first offense costs a driver $136. Second offenses are $234. Eating, drinking, and smoking are considered secondary offenses.



© 2018 KREM-TV