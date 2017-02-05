Wounded Mount Vernon officer thanks supporters in Facebook letter

Six weeks ago, Mount Vernon Police Officer Mike McClaughry was completely incapacitated after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Now, not only is McClaughry conscious, he’s up and walking. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Mike McClaughry, the Mount Vernon police officer recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, on Sunday thank his supporters in a letter posted on Facebook.

"My dad wanted to say something to all of you, his supporters. Here is a letter to all of you," Officer McClaughry's daughter April posted on his Facebook page:

To all my supporters around the globe,

After sitting here, the past few days, reading or rather hearing all the heartfelt best wishes I would like to express my gratitude to the world.

First, I would like to humbly thank all the nurses, doctors, rehabilitation staff and other employees of Harborview Medical Center for taking such good care of me, my family and my friends. Without their help, knowledge and sacrifices, I would not be here today.

To the world, all of you have been so gracious and thoughtful that words are difficult to come by but I will give it my best. All of you are more than deserving of my thanks and appreciation and I really don't know if I will ever be able to really thank everyone to the extent that I would like to.

I do not have much memory of the events of that night. I remember a lot of noise, hurried voices and I distinctly remember a great amount of concern. My memory is slowly starting to come back and with more work, it will return. I desperately want to see and recognize all the great people that helped me, my family and my friends.

For all that you have done or are willing to do in the future, I am truly humbled. I really wish I could do more buy my physical condition limits me. In the meantime, please accept my deep and sincere appreciation.

Sincerely, Mike McClaughry (Mick)

Officer McClaughry doesn't remember the shooting that left him blind. And he doesn't remember his grandchildren.



But doctors say he is nevertheless making a remarkable recovery since being shot in the back of the head while responding to another shooting in Mount Vernon on Dec. 15. The 30-year police veteran is walking, talking, doing hours of physical therapy each week and likely to be released from the hospital later this month.

McClaughry tells KING 5 he's focused on going home. "I wanna do it. And if you wanna do it, it's gonna happen."

The man accused of shooting McClaughry, 44-year-old Ernesto Rivas, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

