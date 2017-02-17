Daniel Lyon aims to pass new law for quicker wildfire response

Firefighters continue to battle the Twisp River Fire. Three firefighters died in the fire and four others were injured. (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A bill that could help local agencies respond quicker to wildfires has the support of one of the state’s best known firefighters.

Daniel Lyon, Jr. suffered critical injuries in the Twisp River fire August, 19 2015.

While he suffered burn injuries to more than two-thirds of his body, three of Lyon’s fellow firefighters, Richard Wheeler, Andrew Zajac and Tom Zbyszewski, were killed in the fire.

Lyon testified to House members in favor of House Bill 1736 with a videotaped testimony.

He said it, “Could have put the (Twisp River) fire out quickly.”

Bill sponsor Rep. Mary Dye (R-Pomeroy) said her legislation would reimburse local agencies during a fire’s initial attack.

Dye said that would enable local agencies to be able to get aerial support for wildfires faster than usual.

Lyon said that might have saved his co-workers, who he called his “brothers,” and would save the state in property and wild land damage.

He is recovering from his injuries and currently lives with his family in Montana.

Dan Lyon, who survived Twisp River fire, wants lawmakers to pass bill that might have saved 3 "brothers." #waleg pic.twitter.com/lB1e5m3A60 — Drew Mikkelsen (@drewmikkelsenk5) February 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 KING