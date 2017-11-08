Why NW drivers don't honk

Traffic and parking in downtown Seattle (Photo: KING)

To honk or not to honk? Apparently, that’s not a question for drivers in the Northwest.

Three out of four Northwest drivers refuse to honk at other commuters according to a new poll by PEMCO.

The stats are pretty staggering: 78 percent of Washington drivers say they rarely or never use their car’s horn. Fifty-five percent said they believe honking is bad.

However, 74 percent of drivers said honking is always or tends to be the best way to inform fellow drivers to pay attention. And 43 percent said when someone honks at them they acknowledge their mistake with a gesture of thanks.

Northwest drivers take honking personally. Almost half of Northwest drivers said it startles them when other drivers honk, and a quarter said honking makes them feel bad.

Back in February, Seattle ranked the tenth worst commute in the nation according to Inrix. Maybe honking is the key to a better commute?

