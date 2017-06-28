Where you can and cannot set off fireworks in Wash. on the July 4

Independence Day is often celebrated with beer, barbecue, outdoor activities and fireworks.
Most of those things are all fine to do in any county in Washington State, with the exception of fireworks. Before you head out to shoot them off on July 4, here are the cities that allow, ban and restrict fireworks. For more details on the restrictions in your city, click here.
Restricted:
Othello
Ritzville
Clarkston
Dayton
Bridgeport
Waterville
Ephrata
Quincy
Soap Lake
Airway Heights
Deer Park
Liberty Lake
Medical Lake
Chewelah
Colville
Colfax
Oakesdale
Pullman
Brewster
Okanogan
Pateros
Banned:
Coulee Dam
East Wenatchee
Moses Lake
Cheney
Liberty Lake
Millwood
Spokane
Spokane Valley
Springdale
Winthrop
Follows state law:
Asotin
Republic
Pomeroy
George
Mattawa
Royal City
Kettle Falls
Marcus
Colton
Palouse
Davenport
Conconully
Omak
Oroville
Tonasket
Twisp
