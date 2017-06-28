Where you can and cannot set off fireworks in Wash. on the July 4

(Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Makela, Custom)

Independence Day is often celebrated with beer, barbecue, outdoor activities and fireworks.

Most of those things are all fine to do in any county in Washington State, with the exception of fireworks. Before you head out to shoot them off on July 4, here are the cities that allow, ban and restrict fireworks. For more details on the restrictions in your city, click here.

Restricted:

Othello

Ritzville

Clarkston

Dayton

Bridgeport

Waterville

Ephrata

Quincy

Soap Lake

Airway Heights

Deer Park

Liberty Lake

Medical Lake

Chewelah

Colville

Colfax

Oakesdale

Pullman

Brewster

Okanogan

Pateros

Banned:

Coulee Dam

East Wenatchee

Moses Lake

Cheney

Liberty Lake

Millwood

Spokane

Spokane Valley

Springdale

Winthrop

Follows state law:

Asotin

Republic

Pomeroy

George

Mattawa

Royal City

Kettle Falls

Marcus

Colton

Palouse

Davenport

Conconully

Omak

Oroville

Tonasket

Twisp

