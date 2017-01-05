Western Wash. crews rescue dog stuck in icy lake!

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue save dog from ice! (Photo: Custom)

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. – Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews helped a boy named Duke out of an icy situation on Thursday near Island Lake.

Duke is not just any boy, he is a 4-year-old Labradoodle. Duke fell into the water about 18 feet offshore, just beyond the icy surface around 4:10 p.m.

Duke’s owner said they had recently moved to the house on Island Lake and Duke had been playing outside with the family’s daughter when he decided to check out the lake.

Then somehow Duke fell in!

Once the ice rescue equipment arrived on scene, Lieutenant Bill Green entered the water and was able to grab Duke with the life hook.

After approximately 25 minutes on the lake, Duke was quickly taken inside for a warm bath.

There is a safety message here for humans too! Temperatures are low and the lakes are cold! It is not worth venturing out on the ice as officials said it is often much thinner and unstable than it may appear.

