Western WA man arrested after woman's body found along highway

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Tacoma Police have arrested a SeaTac man they believe shot and killed a homeless woman and left her body along state Route 509 a week ago.

News sources say that the 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night. He's being held in Pierce County Jail on investigation of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Audrey Anna Newell.



Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool didn't provide details about what led detectives to the man.



A motorist spotted the body in a gravel area along the road at about 8 p.m. Jan. 19. Detectives said at the time they believed she was killed in the area where she was found.

