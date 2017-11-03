Westbound lanes of I-90 closed at Easton due to crashes

Lanes of westbound I-90 were closed Friday night due to crashes.
Washington State Patrol officials said around 6:45 p.m., I-90 westbound was closed at milepost 71 at Easton.
WSDOT officials said they hope to reopen the roadway around 8:00 p.m.
Troopers said drivers should expect winter weather on all mountain passes. They recommend driving slow for conditions.
#BREAKING WB I-90 MP 71 Easton CLOSED due to multiple collisions. #SlowDown & drive for conditions. EXPECT WINTER WEATHER ON ALL MT PASSES. pic.twitter.com/afbn4Xg1sH— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) November 4, 2017
