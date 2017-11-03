KREM
Westbound lanes of I-90 closed at Easton due to crashes

Staff , KREM 7:36 PM. PDT November 03, 2017

Lanes of westbound I-90 were closed Friday night due to crashes.

Washington State Patrol officials said around 6:45 p.m., I-90 westbound was closed at milepost 71 at Easton.

WSDOT officials said they hope to reopen the roadway around 8:00 p.m.

Troopers said drivers should expect winter weather on all mountain passes. They recommend driving slow for conditions.

