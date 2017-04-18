GeekWire: Washington state OKs Fred Hutch license plates for cancer research

Mock-ups of the new Fred Hutch license plates. $28 from each plate sale goes towards cancer research at the center. (Credit: Fred Hutch Image)

When new car owners are picking license plates in Washington state, they can choose to pay a bit extra for a specialty plate from organizations like the University of Washington or the Seattle Sounders. Now the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center will join that list with plates that will support the center’s work to find cures for cancer and other related diseases.

The bill adding Fred Hutch to the specialty license plate organizations had been in the works for months.

