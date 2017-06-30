Washington state House passes $43.7 billion budget

Legislative special session in Olympia (Photo: KING)

The state House has approved the $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts.

The spending plan was approved by a 70 to 23 vote Friday. It now heads to Governor Jay Inslee's office so he can sign it..



The 2017-2019 budget must be passed by the Legislature by midnight to avoid a partial government shutdown.



The measure adds $1.8 billion for K-12 public schools, part of a multi-billion hike over four years designed to satisfy a state Supreme Court ruling that the state had not adequately funded basic education. The budget also adds $618 million for public employee collective bargaining and pay and $102 million in mental health spending.

