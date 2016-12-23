Washington ranked one of the healthiest states in U.S.

Washington State (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – According to a new a study, Washington ranks as the seventh healthiest state in the nation.

The findings come from the annual America’s Health Ranking from the United Health Foundation. A low prevalence of smoking, high immunization coverage among children and a low prevalence of low birth weight have helped Washington rise in the ranks. The study says key health indicators like excessive drinking and low immunization coverage among adolescents remains high.

The rankings are based on behaviors, community and environment, policy and clinical care. Washington scored five out of five stars in clinical care and outcomes.

(© 2016 KREM)