Washington, North Carolina governors wager over NCAA championship

OLYMPIA – Washington Governor Jay Inslee and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper have entered into a friendly wager over the NCAA championship game.

Cooper offered to send North Carolina delicacies if Gonzaga wins. He’ll send barbecue pork from Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville, NC, Cheerwine, a soft drink from Salisbury, NC celebrating its 100th anniversary, and North Carolina sweet potato products. Inslee pledged Washington-roasted coffee, smoked salmon, a variety of Washington apples, and locally made chocolates in the event of a North Carolina victory.

If the Tar Heels win, the items will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. If Gonzaga prevails, Inslee’s winnings will be donated to Olympia’s Thurston County Food Bank.

