KREM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Washington, North Carolina governors wager over NCAA championship

Staff , KREM 12:23 PM. PDT April 03, 2017

OLYMPIA – Washington Governor Jay Inslee and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper have entered into a friendly wager over the NCAA championship game.

Cooper offered to send North Carolina delicacies if Gonzaga wins. He’ll send barbecue pork from Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville, NC, Cheerwine, a soft drink from Salisbury, NC celebrating its 100th anniversary, and North Carolina sweet potato products. Inslee pledged Washington-roasted coffee, smoked salmon, a variety of Washington apples, and locally made chocolates in the event of a North Carolina victory.

If the Tar Heels win, the items will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. If Gonzaga prevails, Inslee’s winnings will be donated to Olympia’s Thurston County Food Bank.

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

90-year-old former Gonzaga player excited for championship game

KREM

Is Gonzaga taking on Goliath? They don't seem to think so

KREM

Gonzaga will take on North Carolina in National Championship

KREM

Gonzaga hosting watch party at The Kennel for National Championship

KREM

What the media are saying after Gonzaga advances to National Championship

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories