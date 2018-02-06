WA Boeing workers to receive largest bonus in company history

Boeing new 787-10 Dreamliner (Photo: Boeing)

Boeing employees across Washington state will receive nearly $600 million in bonuses in the coming weeks. This is the largest bonus payout in company history.

The company says the payouts are to reward employees for reaching new highs in 2017 and delivering a record number of commercial airplanes.

"This just shows us that when we all work together, we can't be beat," said Kevin McAllister, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "When we all work to drive safety, quality, flow and productivity, we all share in the value."

Boeing says much of the nearly $600 million will be put back into Washington’s economy and will be distributed to employees in February and March.

On Monday, Boeing unveiled its new 737 MAX 7. The new version of the 737 comes with more range, seating, and is designed to perform better at high altitude airports and climates.

% INLINE %

© 2018 KING-TV