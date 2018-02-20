Verify: Are there more wild animals in towns than normal this winter?

(PHOTO: Linda Davis, The Lodge Assisted Living)

SPOKANE, Wash.— With reports of cougar sightings in Pullman, the moose family seen wondering around in Post Falls and many reports of coyotes coming close to people’s homes, it seems like the Inland Northwest has a call of the wild.

Many people in the area might be wondering what was bringing all the critters to their yards.

The answer was that animals are a lot like most people, and like the plowed streets, warm buildings, and the easy access to food towns and cities provide in the winter.

Public information officer for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Madonna Luers said Different animals come closer to homes for all sorts of different reasons.

“Even though the moose have those long legs, they don’t like to walk in snow. So, they like to find man made things like roads and paths to walk on,” said Luers.

Food people are feeding their domesticated pets also looks appetizing to wildlife, according to Luers.

Deer, moose, elk and other herbivores come closer to homes to munch on more exposed grass in yards, hay and other foods people feed their animals.

With those animals moving in looking for food, animals who consider them food move closer to people, too.

Pullman officials had been reporting cougar sightings throughout the winter months.

Luers said that while cougar sightings are rare, the harsh winter could have driven in closer to people.

“Cats make it their business to be sneaky and go unseen so this was pretty rare,” said Luers.

Luers said the cougar was not being seen as a threat.

Coyotes have also been spotted by people around the region multiple times.

“They’re wild animals just doing what they do,” said Luers.

Since installing game cameras, several visitors have been spotted on Military Hill. So far, none of the cougar variety. We thank WA Fish & Wildlife for monitoring the area and providing informational handouts to residents. #PullmanCougar #CougOnTheLoose #CougarCam pic.twitter.com/IFBbBjJ6o9 — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) February 1, 2018

It could also be that people’s eyes are deceiving them when it comes to in-town animal sightings.

“A lot of the animals that are in town have the brown fur, to camouflage them in the warmer months. In the winter they stand out more against the white snow,” said Luers.

Luers said the animals are usually roaming around towns all year long, but it just looks like there are more in the snowy season.

Luers said that while it might seem like there have been more animals wondering closer to town recently, it was actually a pretty normal year.

To learn more about living around wildlife you can visit Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.



