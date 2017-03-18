Trooper helps save two bald eagles in southern Oregon

Senior Trooper Paul Rushton helps a bald eagle (Photo: OSP)

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – An Oregon State Police trooper helped save two bald eagles who appeared to be hurt in southern Oregon.

On March 9, Senior Trooper Paul Rushton responded to a report of two injured bald eagles lying together in a damp ravine in Gold Beach. The area the birds were located in had high winds and many trees, according to a Facebook post by Oregon State Police.

The landowners told Rushton they found the eagles there earlier that morning. Rushton safely loaded each eagle into an animal carrier and took them to Wildlife Images Rehabilitation & Education Center in Grants Pass to be examined.

It was determined that one of the birds had a small tear in its wing muscle but the other one was in good health.

Both are now doing well!

See the full Facebook post:

