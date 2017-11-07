KREM
Close

Texas church shooter may have ties to Washington

Associated Press , KREM 1:38 PM. PST November 07, 2017

A man who says he's the uncle of the gunman who killed more than two dozen people in a Texas church is calling his nephew a "coward."

Dave Ivey appeared in an interview Monday with North West Digital News, a YouTube channel based in Washington state. Ivey says he hadn't seen Devin Kelley in person for years, but that he maintained contact through Facebook.

Ivey says he attempted to contact Kelley hours before the Sunday shooting after seeing a troubling Facebook post on Kelley's page that said "he wasn't thinking correctly and his head hurt." Ivey says he private messaged Kelley, asking if he was OK, but didn't hear back.

Ivey identified himself as Kelley's uncle on Facebook and in the interview. Kelley's mother's maiden name is Ivey, and the survivors listed in an obituary for Kelley's maternal grandfather include a Dave Ivey of Longview, Washington.

© 2017 Associated Press

KREM

Texas church shooter previously escaped mental health institution while facing military charges

KREM

Texas shooting: A community in mourning

KREM

The man who took down the Texas church gunman

KREM

Texas hero: Resident shot, chased Texas church shooter

KREM

Texas shooting: 'He doesn't believe he's a hero, but I believe he is'

KREM

Gov. Inslee orders flags to be lowered in honor of Texas shooting victims

KREM

Relative: Pregnant woman, 3 children, in-laws slain in Texas

KREM

'Domestic situation' linked to Texas church massacre

KREM

Texas hero: Resident shot at, chased Texas church shooter

KREM

Church shooter was ex-Air Force, dressed in tactical gear

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories