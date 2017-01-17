Teen shovels snow to make walk to school easier for other students

Austin Kirk shovels snow to make the walk to school easier for middle school students. (Photo: Kennewick Police Department, Custom)

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Officer Sagen with the Kennewick Police Department came across a young man shoveling snow in the 10-degree weather on Monday night.

When asked what he was doing, Austin Kirk, a senior at Kamiakin High School, told Sagen he wanted to make the walk to school safer for the middle school kids.

Kirk said he had been out shoveling for two hours and wanted to get ahead of any new snow fall over the weekend.

Kirk said he plans on going to college after he graduates to study psychology.

The Kennewick Police Department was so grateful for Kirk’s act of kindness, they took to their Facebook page to thank the teen. Way to go, Austin!

