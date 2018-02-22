Tax break for small breweries and distilleries has significant impact on local producers

SPOKANE, Wash. — The federal excise on spirits, wine and beer saw a huge cut that will last for the next two years and has local producers saying “cheers” with a bit more gusto.

Breaking it down, breweries making fewer than 2-million barrels annually will pay a new excise tax rate of $3.50 per barrel on the first 60,000 barrels produced. That’s a 50-percent reduction.

Distilleries that make under 100,000 gallons in total will pay a new rate of around $0.56 per bottle, which is about $1.50 less than what they paid before.

For local producers, it saves money they can pour back into their business and the community.

In 2017, No-Li Brewhouse made more than 13,000 barrels. With each one taxed at $7, they paid more than $93,000. Now, with the tax rate cut in half, No-Li will pay half that amount, saving $46,000.

No-Li owner John Brian said the tax cut allowed the brewery to invest the money back into the business through employee raises, updating equipment and giving back to the community.

As for local distilleries, Dry Fly made around 100,000 bottles of spirits in 2017. With each bottle federally taxed at $2.13, they paid around $213,000.

The excise tax on spirits was reduced by about 75-percent, which means Dry Fly will now pay just about $56,000 in federal taxes, saving around $150,000.

For Dry Fly, the saved money allowed them to hire a new employee and update their equipment.

The tax break will not affect how much the consumer pays for a pint of beer or a bottle of whiskey, but it will make a substantial difference for local producers.



© 2018 KREM-TV