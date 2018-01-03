Study shows Americans are flocking to the Pacific Northwest

PHOTO: Scott Luce Photography, Scott Luce Photography (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—The Pacific Northwest seems to be a hot spot for people looking for a fresh start.

The 2017 national movers study done by United Van Lines was released and Washington, Idaho and Oregon all made the top ten.

Vermont took the top spot, but Oregon came in second for the second year in a row. Idaho came in third place and Washington came in sixth place.

Economists said the surge in newcomers could be due to young professionals and retirees leaving California.

The study said Illinois was the number one state people moved out of in 2017.



