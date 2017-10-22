KREM
SR 20 shut down due to heavy snow, avalanche danger

Staff , KREM 11:58 AM. PDT October 22, 2017

State Route 20 was shut down Sunday due to heavy snow and avalanche danger.

The highway is shut down from milepost 134 near Diablo to milepost 171 about eight miles west of Mazama. There is no detour available. If you are traveling through the area you should find a different route. 

Washington Department of Transportation officials said they will reevaluate conditions on Tuesday morning.  

