SR 20 shut down due to heavy snow, avalanche danger

State Route 20 was shut down Sunday due to heavy snow and avalanche danger.

The highway is shut down from milepost 134 near Diablo to milepost 171 about eight miles west of Mazama. There is no detour available. If you are traveling through the area you should find a different route.

Washington Department of Transportation officials said they will reevaluate conditions on Tuesday morning.

SR 20 is closed over Washington and Rainy passes in the North Cascades. Will be reevaluated on Tuesday morning. https://t.co/rB6CwmPLQH pic.twitter.com/GMCyhb6SJ8 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 22, 2017

