Snoqualmie Pass closed due to spin outs and crashes

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) - Washington state transportation officials have closed both directions of Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass.



The Washington state Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes at milepost 47 at about 6:20 p.m. because of vehicles that had spun out.



The westbound lanes were closed at about 8:30 p.m. because of collisions at milepost 70 near Easton.



Officials said there was compact snow and ice on the roadway and that it was snowing hard at times.



No estimate was given for a reopening time.



The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for that area of the Cascade Mountains until midnight Tuesday with up to 4 more inches of snow expected.



The weather service said another 3 to 7 inches of snow was possible on Snoqualmie Pass on Tuesday.

