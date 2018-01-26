(Photo: Trooper Brian Moore)

Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass is closed both directions due to multiple spin outs, according to WSDOT as of 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

Compact snow slush and ice is on the roadway.

I-90 is closed both east and westbound between Denny Creek milepost 47 and Easton milepost 70.

Officials did not have an ETA for reopening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Traction tires required on US 12 White Pass, advised on US 2 Stevens Pass, if looking for another east-west route. https://t.co/sN7LBFjDeU — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 26, 2018

Just got the word-- @SnoqualmiePass closed in both directions. 😩😩😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/M9aERT4Ewb — Whitney Ward (@KREMWhitney) January 26, 2018

