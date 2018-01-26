KREM
I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass closed both directions for snow, ice

Staff , KREM 11:49 AM. PST January 26, 2018

Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass is closed both directions due to multiple spin outs, according to WSDOT as of 11:15 a.m. on Friday. 

Compact snow slush and ice is on the roadway.

I-90 is closed both east and westbound between Denny Creek milepost 47 and Easton milepost 70.

Officials did not have an ETA for reopening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

 

