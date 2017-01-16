Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Seattle man

SEATTLE, Wash. -- A Silver Alert has been issued out of the Seattle for an 85-year-old man named Maeng J. Lee.
Lee is believed to be driving a 1997 gold Nissan Maxima with Washington license plate ANB7057.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Lee's vehicle was last seen in Seattle on Saturday, January 14 around 11:00 p.m.
Lee is described as a 5'10" and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, navy blue Acura hat and blue jeans.
If you have any information about the vehicle, please call 911 immediately.
A Silver Alert is a public notification system in the United States to broadcast information about missing senior citizens with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other mental disabilities in order to aid their being found.
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs