Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old Seattle man

Washington could soon have a “Silver Alert” for missing or endangered senior citizens (Photo: KING 5)

SEATTLE, Wash. -- A Silver Alert has been issued out of the Seattle for an 85-year-old man named Maeng J. Lee.

Lee is believed to be driving a 1997 gold Nissan Maxima with Washington license plate ANB7057.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Lee's vehicle was last seen in Seattle on Saturday, January 14 around 11:00 p.m.

Lee is described as a 5'10" and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, navy blue Acura hat and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

A Silver Alert is a public notification system in the United States to broadcast information about missing senior citizens with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other mental disabilities in order to aid their being found.

