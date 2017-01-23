Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old Western WA woman

Police are searching for 90-year-old Lucille Prior. (Photo: Custom)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Bellevue Police are searching for 90-year-old Lucille Prior, who has been missing since 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe she is driving a grey 2016 Honda Accord with Washington license plate BBZ5019.

Prior is 5’1” and weighs 115 pounds. She is Caucasian, has white hair and green eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911.

