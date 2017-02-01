Seven Wash. senators back bill to end daylight saving time

OLYMPIA, Washington – Seven Washington senators are backing a bill to end daylight saving time in the state.

Senate Bill 5329 proposes that the state of Washington be exempt from daylight saving time and for year round Pacific Standard Time be implemented. If passed, it would go into effect 90 days after the vote.

Senators Jim Honeyford (R), Randi Becker (R), Barbara Bailey (R), Jan Angel, Ann Rivers (R), Judy Warnick (R) and Dino Rossi (R) are all sponsors of the bill.

