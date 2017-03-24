WA Senate passes $43 billion state budget proposal

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Senate has passed a $43 billion two-year state budget proposal that relies, in part, on a statewide property tax earmarked for education, while also making cuts to some social services.



The spending plan, which cleared the Senate on a 25-24 vote in the early morning hours of Friday, would raise property taxes in some districts, while lowering them for others in the state.



House Democrats are set to release and pass their own budget proposal next week, and then both sides will begin the work of negotiating a final compromise that must satisfy a state Supreme Court mandate on education funding.



If lawmakers are unable to complete their work by the time the current 105-day legislative session ends April 23, they'll have to go into overtime sessions, something they have had to do frequently in recent years.

