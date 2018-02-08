Seattle follows in Spokane's footsteps to vacate old pot convictions

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Various types of marijuana are on display at Private Organic Therapy (P.O.T.), a non-profit co-operative medical marijuana dispensary, on October 19, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Seattle will move to vacate misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions prosecuted by the city before it was legalized in Washington state in a move Spokane already took three years ago.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and City Attorney Pete Holmes announced plans to ask Seattle’s municipal court to dismiss charges and vacate convictions for misdemeanor marijuana convictions before I-502 was passed in 2012.

In Spokane, the City Council already voted on this matter years ago. In 2015, the Spokane City Council voted 6-0 to allow people with minor pot convictions to apply to have their convictions erased from their records.

According to Spokane’s municipal code, the ordinance was passed back in November of 2015 and became effective in December of that same year.

The City of Spokane said there have been more than 1800 misdemeanor marijuana convictions since 1997. At this time last year, fewer than 10 people had come forward to get their conviction vacated.

The process to get a misdemeanor marijuana possession convicted vacated starts with filling out a form with Spokane’s Municipal Court at the Public Safety Building.

