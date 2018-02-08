KREM
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Seattle follows in Spokane's footsteps to vacate old pot convictions

Staff , KREM 6:08 PM. PST February 08, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Seattle will move to vacate misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions prosecuted by the city before it was legalized in Washington state in a move Spokane already took three years ago.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and City Attorney Pete Holmes announced plans to ask Seattle’s municipal court to dismiss charges and vacate convictions for misdemeanor marijuana convictions before I-502 was passed in 2012. 

In Spokane, the City Council already voted on this matter years ago. In 2015, the Spokane City Council voted 6-0 to allow people with minor pot convictions to apply to have their convictions erased from their records.

According to Spokane’s municipal code, the ordinance was passed back in November of 2015 and became effective in December of that same year.

The City of Spokane said there have been more than 1800 misdemeanor marijuana convictions since 1997. At this time last year, fewer than 10 people had come forward to get their conviction vacated.
The process to get a misdemeanor marijuana possession convicted vacated starts with filling out a form with Spokane’s Municipal Court at the Public Safety Building.

Read more about the process here
 

© 2018 KREM-TV

KREM

Man's legal pot permit at risk after bust in Spokane Valley

KREM

Pot shops face low supply after glitch in tracking system

KREM

Scouts eye whether cookie seller near pot shop broke rules

KREM

Seattle to vacate misdemeanor marijuana convictions, cases

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories