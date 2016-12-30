Search continues for plane missing in Western Washington

KREM-small-plane-generic.jpg (Photo: KREM)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a missing private airplane in the Hood Canal area.



The Washington State Department of Transportation, which is coordinating the search, says the aircraft left Boeing Field in Seattle for Port Angeles just after 6 p.m. Thursday and lost contact with air traffic control about 45 minutes later near the DaBob Bay area.



The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office started a ground search and a U.S. Navy helicopter crew searched from the air Thursday night until visibility became too low. Search efforts were to resume Friday.



No details about the plane, the pilot or any possible passengers were immediately released.

