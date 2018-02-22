'It's a small miracle she survived': Search and rescue dog injured in fall

Opal (Photo: GoFundMe)

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue is asking for the public’s help with funding the road to recovery for one of its dogs.

The group says Opal, a 4-year-old yellow lab, was hiking on Wednesday when she fell about 20-30 feet. She sustained multiple fractures in her wrist and lacerations.

"It's a small miracle that she survived the fall," said Opal's owner/handler, Barbara Linder.

Opal and Linder have been involved in search and rescue since 2014. Opal also assists Lincoln County Search and Rescue.

The agency has promoted a GoFundMe fundraiser. According to the fundraiser's page, Opal needs surgery to repair the damage to her leg, which will cost at least $5,000. Linder has insurance for Opal but that won't cover all of the costs associated with her recovery, which is expected to take 6-12 months.

“She was truly made for this job and it shows in her energy and happiness out in the field,” the GoFundMe page reads. “She deserves a chance to heal and make a difference in the lives of others.”

Opal was nationally certified for air scent last year. She hasn't had any finds yet but has participated in several searches over the last six months.

"We definitely need the support to help her get back to her job," Linder said. "And we're so grateful to anyone. Even a few dollars will help to keep her comfortable."

Mountain Wave is an all-volunteer search and rescue nonprofit that relies on donations. They provide services to local, state and federal agencies.

