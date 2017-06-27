Report finds 21% of Wash. state's rural highways in poor shape

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A new report says 21 percent of Washington's rural highways are rated in poor condition, the 12th highest rate in the nation.



The report was released Tuesday by TRIP, a national non-profit transportation research group based in Washington, D.C.



The report also found that 5 percent of the state's rural bridges were rated as structurally deficient.



The rate of fatalities on the state's rural roads ranked 23rd in the nation. The rate was 2.20 fatalities per 100 million vehicle traffic miles, about triple the fatality rate on other roads in the state.

