KREM
Close
Closings Alert 6 closing alerts
Weather Alert 43 weather alerts
Close

Radioactive spread halts Hanford nuclear facility demolition

ASSOCIATED PRESS , KREM 7:12 AM. PST January 31, 2017

TRI-CITIES, Wash. (AP) - The demolition of a major plutonium plant at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state has been put on pause after radioactive contamination spread outside the facility.

Other news sources report that a radiation monitor alarm sounded Friday while crews were working to contain radioactive contamination on a waste pile. The contamination was found where workers planned to contain it during the demolition.

Radiological surveys identified low levels of contamination on workers' protective clothing but no contamination on the clothing they wore underneath or on their skin. Nasal smears also found no evidence of inhaled contamination.

Project contractor CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation says the company is investigating how the contamination spread and will take steps to reduce the risk of another incident.

Demolition is expected to resume next week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

KREM

More Hanford workers report possible tank vapors

KREM

Bills aims to help sick Hanford workers fight L & I process

KREM

Hanford vapor case headed to mediation

KREM

Congressional delegation urges Trump to fund Hanford work

KREM

Radioactive contamination spreading in closed Hanford plant

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories