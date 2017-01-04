Prosecutors to file charges against man in Burlington mall shooting

Arcan Cetin appears in a Skagit County courtroom, Sept. 26, 2016. (Credit; KING)

SEATTLE (AP) - Prosecutors say they plan to file charges against the man accused of fatally shooting five people at a Burlington, Washington, shopping mall in September.



The Skagit County Prosecutor's Office says it will file charges Wednesday against Arcan Cetin, and he's expected to be arraigned on Thursday.



Law enforcement officials have said that Cetin entered the Cascade Mall just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 and headed for the Macy's Women's store. Surveillance video from inside the store shows Cetin shooting a teenage girl near some clothing racks and then shooting an adult man.



Officials say Cetin then headed for the cosmetics counter where he shot two women in front of the counter and one who was trying to hide behind the counter.



Cetin's step-father told the media that Cetin suffers from psychiatric problems.

(© 2017 KREM)