Dogs found safe after stolen RV recovered in Lacey

Nearly a dozen show dogs were found safe Saturday morning when Lacey police recovered a stolen RV with the animals inside.

Officers reunited the pets with their owner and took one person into custody in the case.

"They found my motorhome with all the dogs alive!!!!!!!!!!!! " the pets' owners wrote on Facebook.

On Friday, Federal Way police reported the stolen Winnebago with service and show dogs inside.

The recreational vehicle was stolen from Sportsman’s Warehouse on Friday evening.

Police were able to get security video of a young man with black hair stealing the RV.

The dogs inside included a Doberman, five Toy Fox Terrier puppies, three Miniature Pinschers and a Poodle.

On Saturday, the dogs' owner was happily reunited with the dogs.

