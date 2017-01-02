Oldest Southern Resident killer whale considered dead

J-2, called Granny, in 2010. Photo: Erin Heydenreich. (Photo: Custom)

The oldest Southern Resident killer whale is considered dead, according to the Center for Whale Research.

J-2, called Granny, was last seen on Oct. 12, 2016. At 105-years-old, Granny was considered the leader of the J-pod.

The Southern Resident population has dwindled to just 78 orcas, after four orcas in the J-pod and one orca in the L-pod died in 2016. J-34, an 18-year-old male orca, was the most recent Southern Resident to die in December. He died of blunt force trauma, likely caused by a boat.

